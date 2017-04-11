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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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brown wooden ramps
Dancing concrete
A map marker
Tüffenwies, Zürich, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 11, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-7
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
architecture
color
grey
concrete
textures
patterns
sculpture
lines
forms
composition
pigment
building
switzerland
machine
hole
handrail
banister
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