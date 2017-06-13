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Mona Sorcelli
monah
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brown wooden post on beach during daytime
Mykonos in Summer
A map marker
Mykonos, Greece
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 13, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
sea
blue
ship
holiday
island
holidays
windmill
mykonos
old town
meer
beach
building
land
human
greece
boat
vehicle
transportation
countryside
Royalty-free images
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