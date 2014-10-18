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Matt Benson
mattgyver
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brown wooden pier on cloudy horizon
Calm Dock
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 18, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wood
grey
fog
dusk
mist
dock
floating
pier
still
bay
float
overcast
foggy lake
jetty
planks
river
dawn
gray
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