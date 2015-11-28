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Patrick Tomasso
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The Holidays
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brown wooden house surrounded by trees
A wood cabin in the snow
A map marker
283-415 McDougall Rd, Parry Sound, ON P2A 2W7, Canada
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Published on
November 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
house
winter
architecture
home
snow
wood
grey
woods
cottage
snowy trees
cabin
solitude
hut
wooden
still
chalet
quite
canada
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