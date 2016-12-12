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Xavier Balderas Cejudo
xavibalderas
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brown wooden house
Facing the sun
A map marker
Appenzell District, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 12, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M10MarkII
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
green
mountains
sun
switzerland
farm
relax
alps
building
house
architecture
plant
grass
scenery
field
countryside
grassland
mountain range
housing
outdoors
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