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Michael Martinelli
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brown wooden gazebo beside mountain and body of water
Riflessi
A map marker
Trentino-Alto Adige, Italia
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Published on
July 19, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
background
android wallpaper
forest
house
trees
grey
lake
good morning
reflection
mountain lake
mountain peak
mountain river
download
dense forest
lake side
italia
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