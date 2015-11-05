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brown wooden dock and lake
Small lake pier
A map marker
Naantali, Suomi
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
green
river
wood
lake
calm
island
peaceful
horizon
dock
pier
wet
jetty
lake side
suomi
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