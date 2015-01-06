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Jordan Sanchez
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brown wooden chair
Is this seat taken
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
sun
meeting
light
cafe
wood
grey
table
coffee shop
desk
window
shadow
chair
sunlight
empty
wooden
mesa
school room
harsh
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