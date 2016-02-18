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Owen Wassell
owen_was
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brown wooden cabin
Log cabin in woods
A map marker
Boulder, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 18, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS DIGITAL REBEL XSi
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
house
black
mountains
home
trees
white
alone
meadow
hill
cabin
barn
solitude
retreat
prairie
hut
log cabin
shack
secluded
united states
HDR images
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