Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Thomas Habr
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
brown wooden boat on body of water in front of mountain photo
Trip to Obersee, Germany
A map marker
Königssee, Schönau am Königssee, Germany
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 13, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
travel
city
building
dark
mountains
clouds
trees
grey
lake
boat
germany
reflection
fog
austria
moody
rainy
boat ride
hotel
wood
High resolution images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20