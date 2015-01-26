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Alex Jones
alexjones
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brown wood planks photography
Stacked wood planks
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
texture
dark
pattern
wood
brown
wood background
shadows
wood wallpaper
board
material
stack
firewood
lumber
plank
pile
planks
boards
stacked
background
High resolution images
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