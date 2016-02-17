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ZACHARY STAINES
zaccastravels
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brown wicker basket lot
Woven Baskets
A map marker
Gasworks Plaza, Newstead, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 17, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wood
focus
brown
craft
display
basket
weaving
collection
willow
round
rectangle
tray
bend
twig
handle
baskets
lid
assortment
home
australia
Backgrounds
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