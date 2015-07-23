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Alec Weir
xcvii
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brown walrus in rule of thirds photography
Friendly otter
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, DSLR-A300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
animal
sea
face
wildlife
grey
relax
tired
outdoors
seal
sea life
mammal
fur
sea lion
stare
adorable
whiskers
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