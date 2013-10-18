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Kundan Ramisetti
kundanramisetti
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brown trees during daytime
Leafless tree
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 18, 2013 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
autumn
road
fall
grass
grey
yellow
path
outdoors
gray
branches
big
majestic
hazy
bare
automn
centered
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