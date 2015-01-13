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Wendy Garner
w3ndyyy
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brown trees covered in white fog
Tree lines in haze
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 13, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
trees
grey
fog
woods
outdoors
moody
dusk
mood
foggy
oak
forest floor
tree stump
tree silhouette
misty
gaze
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