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Ivars Krutainis
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brown tree on dried ground at daytime
Tree in the Desert
A map marker
Deadvlei Hiking Trail, Namibia
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
desert
sand
alone
brown
silhouette
lonely
empty
cloudy
isolation
sand dune
single
dunes
grey sky
tree silhouette
nature wallpapers
thirsty
lone
namibia
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