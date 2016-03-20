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Ashley Knedler
ashkned
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brown train rail
Old steel bridge
A map marker
Fayetteville, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 20, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
building
green
architecture
autumn
trees
vintage
orange
grey
bridge
metal
hill
steel
old
structure
railway
colour
cloudy
iron
united states
Creative Commons images
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