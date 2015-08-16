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Murray Campbell
murrayc
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brown tower clock
Behind a clock
A map marker
Paris, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-TZ70
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
black
black background
grey
time
clock
cityscape
wallpapers
backgrounds
tower
mechanical
framework
b&w
black wallpapers
inside
black backgrounds
paris
france
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