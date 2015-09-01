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Brooke Cagle
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brown toast bread in gray steel basket
Bread on the Table
A map marker
Arkansas, United States
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Published on
September 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wood
farm
table
bread
brown
baking
country
fresh
basket
apron
tablecloth
bake
homemade
baked
loaf
united states
arkansas
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