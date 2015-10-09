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Jimmy Chang
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brown temple on top of mountain
Stairs up to the pagoda
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
travel
building
trees
grey
hiking
nepal
shadow
rock
sunlight
rocks
steps
asian
glow
peak
pagoda
oriental
east asia
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