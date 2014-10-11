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Cole Patrick
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brown tall grass field surrounded with green trees at daytime
Windswept golden field
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 11, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
summer
trees
grass
purple
field
plants
brown
bush
tall grass
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