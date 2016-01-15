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Federica Diliberto
federyka
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brown Tabby cat on yellow wooden bench
Cat on a bench from above
A map marker
Tehran, Iran
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 15, 2016 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cat
animal
eye
eyes
yellow
kitten
bench
sidewalk
looking up
feline
cute
iran
pet
tehran
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