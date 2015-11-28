Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Alicja Koczaska
photosynteza
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
brown Tabby cat
Cat face in sunlight
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 28, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cat
portrait
animal
black
white
pet
kitten
sunlight
warm
ear
fur
kitty
furry
domestic cat
green eyes
tabby
gazing
whisker
whiskers
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20