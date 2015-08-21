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Leo Rivas
leorivas
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brown stones and body of water at daytime
Restless ocean
A map marker
高浜, Miyako-shi, Japan
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 4S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
blue
rock
island
rocks
sunny
seascape
shore
lagoon
japan
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