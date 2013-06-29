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Rodrigo Melo
rodrigomelo
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brown steel bench beside wall
Hope.
A map marker
Azores, Portugal
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 29, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-PL1
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
sad
white
europe
hope
concrete
paint
stone
relax
lonely
grunge
think
tile
gray
anchor
bench
scratch
decay
seat
sit
PNG images
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