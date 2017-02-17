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Oliver Ash
oliverjash
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brown seashore rocks during daytime
Tintagel, Cornwall
A map marker
Tintagel, United Kingdom
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Published on
February 17, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
cornwall
tintagel
beach
sea
united kingdom
outdoors
cliff
coast
shoreline
promontory
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