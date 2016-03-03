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Rich Tervet
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brown sand beach and ocean waves during daytime
Ocean washing ashore
A map marker
Ramsgate, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 3, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Nikon, D3100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
blue
blue sky
peace
waves
sunlight
outdoors
coast
monsoon
coastal
shore
pier
tide
breakwater
united kingdom
ramsgate
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