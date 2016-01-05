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Tim Boote
toboote
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brown rope
Knotted rope
A map marker
Montacute, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 5, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A33
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
grey
old
close up
rope
tie
sail
knot
string
braid
long
pile
coil
thick
boat rope
frayed
australia
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