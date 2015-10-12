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Patrick Schöpflin
patrickschoepflin
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brown rocky mountains under cloudy sky
Old mountain bridge
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 550D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sea
autumn
fall
trees
grey
hiking
park
bridge
rock
cliff
sunny
canyon
rocky
civilization
orange leaves
ravine
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