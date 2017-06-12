The time 8:45, the place Gran Canaria, the year 2014. Almost 3 years ago, I had just bought my Nexus 5 (yeah that Google phone) and was on a trip with my girl to Gran Canaria. We were on our way to Roque Nublo and we did a quick stop to admire the view from Degollada de La Yegua. That was long before I even considered buying a proper camera. Or uploading on Instagram. Or being part of the Unsplash community. I have been re-editing and sharing my old photos recently. Most of them came from that phone. You know what they say… your best camera is always the one you have with you. R.I.P. Nexus 5