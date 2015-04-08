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Scott Webb
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brown rock on deserted land under blue sky during daytime
Orange rock in the desert
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON D300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
desert
minimal
rock
stone
brown
horizon
line
wild
HDR Photos & Images
rocky
bluesky
deserted
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