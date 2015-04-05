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Clark yu
clarkyu
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brown rock fragment and body of water
Sea foam around a rock
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
cloud
white
river
grey
adventure
wave
stone
flow
mist
imagination
shore
exploration
block
timelapse
wather
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