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Frantzou Fleurine
frantzou
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brown rock formation with body of water
Rock By Sea
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS CORPORATION, C8080WZ
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
purple
rock
stone
brown
solid
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