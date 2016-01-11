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Luke Pamer
luke_pamer
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brown rock formation over pine tree forest during day
El Capitan on a sunny day
A map marker
Yosemite National Park, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 11, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
trees
cloud
adventure
rock
hill
outdoors
yosemite
cliff
explore
woodland
skies
wanderlust
mountain cliff
plant
mountain range
united states
yosemite national park
flora
peak
PNG images
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