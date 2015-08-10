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Jeremy Gallman
jeremyfilm
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brown rock formation near trees during daytime
Misty Desert Formations
A map marker
Bryce Canyon National Park
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
desert
trees
orange
grey
bridge
rock
fog
stone
rocks
mountain range
mist
canyon
isolation
erosion
bryce canyon national park
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