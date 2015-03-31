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brown rock covered with green larvae
Mossy shore
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 31, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
green
splash
waves
rock
wave
rocks
blur
bokeh
moss
coast
algae
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