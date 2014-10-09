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Aleksandra Boguslawska
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brown road with rail under white sky during daytime photography
Journey Into The Wilderness
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 9, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D40
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
road
clouds
grass
grey
adventure
rock
fog
path
journey
rocks
hike
wilderness
trail
wild
mud
fencing
wet
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