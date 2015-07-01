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Dirk-Jan van Roest
djvanroest
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brown road between plants at daytime
Rural Road
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A77V
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
road
grass
farm
field
plants
brown
fence
country
explore
drive
way
gravel
desert road
open road
dry
filed
deserted
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