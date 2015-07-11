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Leo Rivas
leorivas
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brown puppy walking on grey surface near green plants
Cute puppy running
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Published on
July 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dog
animal
green
running
puppy
grey
pet
run
blur
motion
fast
quick
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