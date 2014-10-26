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Jake Gard
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brown plant near green grass field at golden hour
Countryside in early autumn
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 26, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
space
sunset
sunrise
community
grass
grey
farm
field
farming
hills
wheat
outdoors
corn
rural
crops
farmland
weeds
ridge
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