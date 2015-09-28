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Doug Walters
dougwalters
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brown planet
Super blood moon from space
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
space
moon
space wallpaper
night sky
night
stars
red
star
night sky wallpaper
brown
space background
astronomy
september
glow
eclipse
planet earth
atmosphere
nightsky
hubble
supermoon
Public domain images
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