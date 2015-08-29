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thomas shellberg
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brown pathway under starry night
Starry Sky Colorado
A map marker
Colorado, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
black
mountains
night sky
night
stars
star
horizon
colorado
starry night
astrophotography
forest road
dirt road
midwest
constellations
starlight
big sky
united states
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