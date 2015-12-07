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Rachel Davis
rmaedavis
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brown paddle
Oar in water
A map marker
Alpsee, Schwangau, Germany
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
mountains
outdoor
trees
grey
lake
calm
boat
germany
adventure
hill
transport
pond
rowing
woodland
sail
lakeside
oar
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