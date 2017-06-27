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Henry Dinardo
gradybaby
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brown owl on tree branch
Grey Owl
A map marker
Coeur d'Alene, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D500
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
wildlife
purple
owl
shadow
brown
blur
bokeh
outdoors
branch
outside
branches
sit
bird
united states
blackbird
beak
coeur d'alene
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