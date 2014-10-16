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Dyaa Saleh
dyaa
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brown mountains under blue sky during daytime
Hiking in the Canyon
A map marker
St Katherine - Nuweibaa Rd, Qesm Saint Katrin, South Sinai Governorate, Egypt
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 16, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
LGE, Nexus 5
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
blue
mountains
grey
dessert
rock
sunlight
rocks
valley
cliff
canyon
glow
geology
tan
sandstone
ravine
egypt
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