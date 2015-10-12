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Daniel Ribar
bigdanribar
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brown mountain under blue sky
Shrubbery-filled canyon
A map marker
Bear Mountain, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
land
clouds
cloud
grey
hiking
park
rock
valley
cliff
wilderness
canyon
day
rocky
united states
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