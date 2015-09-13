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Simeon Frank
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brown mountain in front of trees
Tall jagged rocks
A map marker
Black Hills National Forest, Custer, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
mountains
outdoor
trees
leaves
adventure
hill
cliff
wilderness
needle
earthy
high
tall
brown sky
jagged
united states
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