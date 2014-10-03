Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Nikoline Arns
nikoline_nik
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
Brown moss grows on rocks in the woods
Brown Moss
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 3, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 550D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
autumn
plants
soil
blur
moss
insect
ground
macro
lichen
selective focus
fungus
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20