Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Kelly Sikkema
kellysikkema
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
brown metal barbwire nera plank
The Chicken Coop
A map marker
Fenton, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 1, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
sunset
dark
black
wood
farm
chicken
paint
fence
barn
rural
rustic
cage
wire
clothing
window
apparel
united states
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20