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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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brown leafed trees in mountain
Autumn impressions
A map marker
Glarus, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 8, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-5
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
autumn
snow
trees
color
red
rock
alps
switzerland
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